Security Alert Prompts Shelter In Place At Travis Air Force Base

June 14, 2017 3:50 PM
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The Travis Air Force Base, located just outside Fairfield, is on high security alert Wednesday afternoon, with officials urging people to lock their doors and windows and shelter in place.

In a statement on Facebook, just before 3:30 p.m., officials at the base said, “Travis Air Force Base is currently responding to a real world security incident. More details will be released as they become available. The public is being asked to stay away from the base to ensure emergency responders can respond accordingly.”

Shortly before 3:45 p.m., the base reported via Twitter that people should shelter in place, locke their doors and window and wait for more information.

Earlier in the day, the base was conducting exercise drills. But officials at the base said they are responding to a “real world security incident,” not a drill.

As of 4 p.m., the main gate to the base was closed and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

