Draymond Green Brings Payback To James’ 2016 Ultimate Warrior Shirt

June 15, 2017 12:35 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – During Golden State Warriors’ Parade of Champions, Draymond Green decided to wear a t-shirt that read “Quickie” with the “Q” in the design of the Quicken Loans Arena logo in front of the Larry O’Brien-NBA Finals Trophy. Quicken Loans Arena is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

draymond green parade kpix

In an interview, Green said that they “actually got them made in Cleveland, how about that?”

gettyimages 541774924 Draymond Green Brings Payback To James 2016 Ultimate Warrior Shirt

LeBron James (credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This was a clapback to when LeBron James (pictured) exited the Cavaliers’ jet plane sporting a blue “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt after their 2016 NBA Finals win.

