45,000 Marijuana Plants Seized In North Coast Drug Sweep

June 15, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Drug bust, Lake County, Marijuana, Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Northern California authorities have seized more than 45,000 marijuana plants after a recent drug sweep.

The Press Democrat reports the Lake County and Mendocino County sheriffs’ offices and the state National Guard conducted the sweep on Monday. Authorities arrested six people and almost 200 pounds (91 kilograms) were seized in addition to the plants.

Authorities say they found a large marijuana complex with greenhouse and outdoor plantings at one of the properties. They also found thousands of plants growing on a hillside.

Authorities say water for the plants was diverted from a creek, using a gas pump at a different property. Unpermitted grading also had been done to create a pond.

