Workers Claim SF-Based Online Babysitting Startup Stiffs Sitters

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A San Francisco-based startup called Wondersitter that connects parents with babysitters via the Web is under pressure from independent contractors who say they’re not being paid.

Wondersitter operates in 13 cities across the country, functioning as a kind of AirBnB for babysitters; families pay Wondersitter and Wondersitter pays the sitters.

At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to work.

Michaela Azzopardi is a Wondersitter contractor who told KPIX she hasn’t been paid since May. Azzopardi claims Wondersitter owes her over $3,000.

She’s is not alone. Suzanne Holton says Wondersitter owes her $450. “April 3rd is the last time I received payment,” Holton said.

On Facebook there’s a spreadsheet keeping count of how much sitters claim Wondersitter owes them; so far the total is over $70,000.

Carol Vigne, with Legal Aid at Work, says employees not being paid is a common problem.

“The law is clear that if you’re an employee that you’re absolutely entitled to a prompt payment of wages and that means being paid — usually twice a month.”

KPIX tracked Wondersitter founder Rose Titcomb to an apartment in Diamond Heights. Titcomb wasn’t home. Neighbors said she’s been gone for awhile. It turns out the state Franchise Tax Board suspended Wondersitter’s license in 2014.

Vigne has this advice for babysitters: “Get legal advice because so often what you think you’re owed is a fraction is of what you’re entitled to under the law, there are lots of consequences for not being paid your wages.”

KPIX attempted to speak to someone at Wondersitter but has not received a reply.