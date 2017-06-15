Suspect In Possible Domestic Violence Barricades Himself In Union City Home

UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Union City police investigating a possible domestic violence incident say that a suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence Thursday morning and they’re asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

The investigation began around 7:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Baylor Street.

Capt. Gloria Lopez-Vaughn said investigators do not know whether an assault occurred.

“We don’t know at this point, we’re still trying to determine what exactly occurred and we need to talk to him to figure all that out,” Lopez-Vaughn said.

“He’s the only person we know of inside the house, it’s not a hostage situation,” she said. “We’re just hoping he’ll safely surrender.”

Officers are asking residents to shelter in place in the 1800 block of Baylor Street and the 1800 block of Tulane Street, near Alvarado-Niles Road and H Street.

They’re also blocking roadways in the area until further notice.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.