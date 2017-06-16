An Emotional Aisha Tyler Exits ‘The Talk’



By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – “Criminal Minds” star Aisha Tyler got emotional announcing her departure from her daytime gig on “the Talk” Thursday.

Tyler will be stepping down as co-host of the syndicated talk show at the end of the current season, she announced, leaving behind co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Cast of ‘The Talk’ (credit: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting)

“I have had an amazing six years with you guys,” Tyler said. “We’ve had babies and weddings, and you know good things have happened, and you know I went through the biggest breakup of my life with you. I could not have done with this without you. I’ll never be able to thank you guys enough for your friendship.”

The San Francisco-native pointed out that while she’s leaving the show, she still plans to come back and appear as a guest host.

Her reason for departing “the Talk”? It’s all because of scheduling. Tyler stars in the CBS drama “Criminal Minds,” voices a lead character in the animated series “Archer,” serves as host for The CW’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?” and recently directed her first feature film — and she’s planning to do a lot more directing moving forward.

“I’m very lucky to be this busy,” she said. “Coming here is such a joy that it never feels like work to me.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.