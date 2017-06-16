Chapman’s 1st Hit Leads A’s To 7-6 Win Over Yankees

June 16, 2017 10:01 PM
Filed Under: Major League Baseball, New York Yankees, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning for his first career big league hit after having an earlier hit overturned by replay and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Chapman bounced back from the second-inning disappointment by delivering in the clutch in his second career game. After the Yankees intentionally walked Stephen Vogt to load the bases with one out, Chapman hit a hard grounder down the third-base line against Jonathan Holder (1-1) that scored two runs.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 23rd homer and Chris Carter added a solo shot for the Yankees, who have lost a season-high four straight games.

Daniel Coulombe (1-1) got four outs for the win and Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 14 chances.

