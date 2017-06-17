Man Dies In Early-Morning Shooting Near Concord Movie Theater Complex

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man died in the wake of a shooting in Concord early Saturday morning near the Brenden Concord 14 movie theater and a homicide investigation is underway, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m., Concord police got a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Salvio Street near Adobe Street. Officers arrived within minutes and found a man on the ground, according to police.

Police, fire and medical personnel tried to save the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives are helping with the investigation of the shooting, described by police as a homicide investigation. No further information was available.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Greg Mahan at (925) 603-5817 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.

