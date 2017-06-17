Man Killed Friday Night In Antioch Officer-Involved Shooting

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in an officer-involved shooting in Antioch.
An Antioch Police Department officer was involved in the shooting, police said.
The shooting occurred Friday around 11:30 p.m. near the 2300 block of Manzanita Way.
The man shot and killed was an Antioch resident, police said.
The police officer was not injured during the incident.
The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.
No other information on the shooting was immediately available.
