Man Killed Friday Night In Antioch Officer-Involved Shooting

June 17, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Antioch Police, Crime, Gun violence, Officer-involved shooting

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in an officer-involved shooting in Antioch.

An Antioch Police Department officer was involved in the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred Friday around 11:30 p.m. near the 2300 block of Manzanita Way.

The man shot and killed was an Antioch resident, police said.

The police officer was not injured during the incident.

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch