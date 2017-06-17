Crews Fight 2-Alarm Grass Fire In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters were working Saturday afternoon to extinguish a two-alarm grass fire in Oakland, firefighters said.
As of 3:40 p.m. the fire was burning at Park Boulevard and northbound Highway 13.
Northbound traffic on Highway 13 is being diverted just before Joaquin Miller because of the smoke.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report