Crews Fight 2-Alarm Grass Fire In Oakland

June 17, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Grass fire, Highway 13, Vegetation Fire, Wildfire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters were working Saturday afternoon to extinguish a two-alarm grass fire in Oakland, firefighters said.

As of 3:40 p.m. the fire was burning at Park Boulevard and northbound Highway 13.

Northbound traffic on Highway 13 is being diverted just before Joaquin Miller because of the smoke.

