Pacifica Police Nab Thief Who Stole Car, Cellphone, Wallet – And Lunch

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Police Friday captured an Antioch man they say not only stole a car in Pacifica but ate the owner’s lunch.

Pacifica police officers responded to Terra Nova Boulevard and Alicante Drive around 7:10 a.m. on the report of a stolen car. The car’s owner told them he left it running for a few minutes to warm it up and when he returned, his car was gone, police said.

Shortly afterward, an officer saw what he believed to be the stolen vehicle on northbound Highway 1 at the Manor Drive offramp, police said. Officers soon found the parked and unoccupied vehicle in the area of Beaumont Boulevard and Coral Ridge Drive.

The police then tracked down the suspect in the 200 block of Clifton Road. The suspect was in possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as the victim’s wallet, credit cards, driver’s license and cell phone, according to police.

The suspect was also eating the victim’s packed lunch that had been in the stolen car, police said.

Jose Herrera, 34, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail for an alleged outstanding $200,000 felony warrant and on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, delaying/resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

