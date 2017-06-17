Stinky Corpse Flowers Bloom First Time In A Decade

June 17, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Conservatory Of Flowers, Corpse Flower, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Plant lovers in the Bay Area are getting a rare treat as two corpse flowers bloom for the first time in 10 years.

People are flocking to the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers after it issued a “stink alert” on Thursday that the giant plant from Sumatra was beginning to unfurl its frilly purple-and-green leaf.

When it’s blooming the flower emits a stench likened to rotting flesh.

The conservatory is extending its hours Saturday so people can gaze at the giant flower and get a whiff of its putrid odor.

The plant was donated by a San Francisco man after it began to overtake his bathroom.

Meanwhile, a nursery in Sebastopol, about 50 miles north of San Francisco, is anticipating that its corpse flower will bloom next week.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch