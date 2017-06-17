Swooning Giants Drop 5th Straight Game

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland tossed six solid innings, Tony Wolters drove in two runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants again, 5-1 on Saturday.

The Rockies are 9-1 against San Francisco this season and have won the last eight against the Giants.

Freeland (8-4) pitched with runners on base in every inning but held the Giants to one run and eight hits. The rookie right-hander left with a 2-1 lead and pumped his fist after striking out pinch-hitter Brandon Belt to end the sixth with a runner on second.

Nolan Arenado made it 3-1 with a single in the sixth and Wolters and pinch-hitter Pat Valaika had two-out singles in the seventh to stretch the lead to 5-1. All six runs in the game were scored with two outs.

Matt Cain (3-6) lost for the fifth time in six starts and Joe Panik had three hits for the Giants, who have lost five straight and 14 of 18.

