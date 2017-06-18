Over 40,000 Lose Power In Heat-Related Outages

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — More than 40,000 Bay Area residents were in the dark Sunday night due to power outages related to the heat gripping the region, according to PG&E.

The hardest hit areas included East San Jose and a number of cities in the East Bay including Pleasanton, Fremont, Antioch and Livermore.

The power went out at 4:30 p.m. to 5,455 Livermore customers, PG&E spokeswoman Jacqueline Ratto said.

Crews are inspecting equipment and will make repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

Ratto said crews do not have an estimate for when power will be back on. The cause behind the outage is under investigation.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning is in place until 8 p.m. Thursday for the Carquinez Strait, the Delta, central, northern and southern Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley, police said Sunday.

Valley high temperatures will range from 105 to 110 degrees Sunday and Monday, then 102 to 110 degrees through Wednesday, Fairfield police said.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the 70s into Monday, then in the mid-60s to mid-70s through the middle of the week.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can create a dangerous situation in which heat illness is likely, police said.

Police are urging people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Those who work outside should take extra precautions, police said. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn.