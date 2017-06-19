BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Temperatures Break RecordsStudy: Killer Heat Waves Getting WorseWhen Will It Be Over? Current Conditions & Forecast

Blondie Members Were King and Queen of New York’s Mermaid Parade

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein were wheeled along the parade route in a wicker chair. June 19, 2017 7:20 AM
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Blondie vocalist Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein reigned over New York’s annual Mermaid Parade.

The two took part in the colorful Coney Island parade on Saturday (June 17), serving as Queen Mermaid and King Neptune. Harry and Stein were wheeled along the parade route in a wicker chair and greeted members of the crowd, many of whom lined up in the rain hours before the parade’s 1 p.m. starting time.

The Mermaid Parade, which first launched in 1983, draws hundreds of thousands of people dressed in mermaid attire, and serves as the kickoff to summer. It includes a beach ceremony that officially opens the ocean for the swimming season.

Blondie is set to kick off their summer tour with Garbage at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga on Wednesday, July 5th.

