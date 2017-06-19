Foodie Chap Stops By ‘B-Side’ For Drinks & Conversation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – B-Side at San Francisco Jazz Center pays homage to the late-night jazz hangouts of yesteryear where music was lively, plush leather couches had wear and tear, food menus were small and cocktails were uncomplicated.

B-Side’s small plate menu from consulting Chef Chris D’Andrea (formerly of Saison) includes fried chicken sandwiches, a signature B-Side burger, brussel sprouts with cider-sesame glaze. Larger entrees include braised pork shoulder with fried eggplant and chimichurri or cavatelli with pickled apples and roasted butternut squash.

B-Side’s aesthetics are tied heavily to the SFJAZZ Center and the culture of jazz. There is a wall dedicated entirely to vinyl records (Coltrane, Davis, Fitzgerald) with much also being sourced from local artists. Diners can play the records on a nightly basis. Almost like popping over to a friends for a night of music and good eats in a fun, good vibes setting.

Chef Chris and CEO Don Derheim sat with me for a chat about food, music and all things B-Side. This new spot B-Side hits all the HIGH notes and gets an “A” from me. Casual yet elevated eats, perfectly sourced local ingredients, as jazz notes and the open kitchen offerings fill the air.

Enjoy our Foodie Chap chat. The recipe for the house made pasta dish is below. Plan a date night soon to B-Side and SFJAZZ Center. See you there.

Cheers, Liam!

B-Side “9 Wood” Cocktail

1.5oz gin

.5oz lime juice

.75oz grapefruit juice

.5oz cardamom/vanilla syrup, and 3 dashes of coffee tincture to a cocktail shaker

Add ice, shake and then double strain into a cocktail coupe

Top with sparkling wine

Garnish with a dash of coffee tincture

Th “9 Wood” is now being served at B-side at SF JAZZ CENTER.

Chris D’Andrea’s Semolina Cavatelli

With Tomato, Chilis, And Herbs

Serves 4

Ingredients:

400g coarse semolina flour

100g all purpose flour

220 g water

5 g salt

5 g olive oil

Directions:

If you don’t have a scale you can use cup and tablespoon approximations, but an accurate scale is the easiest way to get the best results if you’ve never made your own pasta. You could of course use store bought fresh or dried pasta, but it won’t be quite as good or as much fun.

Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl until an even mixture forms. Then transfer the dough to your countertop and knead it for 3-5 minutes until it becomes smooth, elastic, and homogenous. Let it rest, covered in plastic wrap, for twenty minutes at room temperature, before using your cavatelli clicker to form the pasta. All of this can be done up to 5 days ahead, and the pasta stored in the fridge on a bed of semolina until dry.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and gather the ingredients for the sauce.

1 28 oz can of whole peeled tomatoes, crushed with your hands

5 garlic cloves, sliced thin

3 Tablespoons olive oil

Sea Salt to taste

Chili flakes to taste

10-15 parsley leaves

10-15 basil leaves

Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

Drop the pasta in the boiling salted water and stir to make sure it doesn’t stick together. It will take from 3 to 8 minutes depending on how many days ahead you made your cavatelli, so make sure to taste it frequently. While the pasta is cooking heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until it just barely starts to turn brown. Add the chili flakes and cook for one minute alone before adding the crushed tomatoes. Season with salt to taste. When the pasta is one minute shy of being cooked to your liking, drain it out of the pot, saving a half cup or so of the water, and add it to the pan with the tomatoes. Cook for another minute or so on medium high heat, shaking frequently until all the liquid has evaporated, and the pasta is tender. Add some cheese and herbs to the pan and dish it up in your serving bowls. Top with some more cheese, herbs, and a splash of olive oil if you like.

Like this: Like Loading...