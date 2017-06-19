Gov. Brown, California Lawmakers To Get Pay Boost

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers will get 3 percent pay boosts in December, the latest in a string of annual raises.

Brown’s salary will jump from roughly $190,000 to $196,000. Members of the state Assembly and Senate, meanwhile, will see an increase from about $104,000 to $107,000. Those salaries are still below elected officials’ pay prior to the Great Recession. A citizen board approved the raises Monday.

The raise also applies to Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Controller John Chiang, both gubernatorial candidates, and the secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.

Members of a state tax board, the Board of Equalization, will see raises as well, despite lawmakers’ decision to strip much of its power in this year’s budget.

