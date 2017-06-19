BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Record Power Demand, Outages ReportedDog Rescued From 136° CarSierra Runoff AcceleratesTemperatures Break RecordsStudy: Killer Heat Waves Getting WorseWhen Will It Be Over?

MLB Upholds Strickland’s Suspension For Harper Brawl

June 19, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Brawl, Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland, Major League Baseball, San Francisco Giants

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland began serving a six-game suspension Monday for brawling with Bryce Harper after his appeal was denied by John McHale, Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The penalty stemmed from a benches-clearing incident between the Giants and Washington Nationals on May 29.

Strickland plunked Harper on the right hip with a 98 mph fastball, igniting an eighth-inning fight that ended with Strickland being dragged to the Giants dugout by several teammates.

Harper was suspended for four games, which was reduced to three games after his appeal. He has already served the penalty.

MLB denied Strickland’s appeal, which means he’ll miss all four games of the series against the Braves as well as the first two games of a weekend series in San Francisco against the New York Mets.

