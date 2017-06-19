Santa Rosa Police Investigating Double Homicide

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa were investigating a possible double homicide in the area of Santa Rosa Junior College, according to authorities.

Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Slater Street Monday morning where two bodies were found.

According to the Press Democrat, Santa Rosa Police Detective Sgt. Josh Ludtke said police were investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

There were no further details about the incident, but authorities did say that they did not believe the suspect was at large and that there was no threat to the community.

The scene was still active as of shortly before 1 p.m.

