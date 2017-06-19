BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Record Power Demand, Outages ReportedDog Rescued From 136° CarSierra Runoff AcceleratesTemperatures Break RecordsStudy: Killer Heat Waves Getting WorseWhen Will It Be Over?

Santa Rosa Police Investigating Double Homicide

June 19, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Homicide, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Police

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa were investigating a possible double homicide in the area of Santa Rosa Junior College, according to authorities.

Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Slater Street Monday morning where two bodies were found.

According to the Press Democrat, Santa Rosa Police Detective Sgt. Josh Ludtke said police were investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

There were no further details about the incident, but authorities did say that they did not believe the suspect was at large and that there was no threat to the community.

The scene was still active as of shortly before 1 p.m.

KPIX 5 will provide additional details as they are made available by authorities.

