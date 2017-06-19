Solano County Deputies Help Wrangle Wayward Llama

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A pair of Solano County Sheriff’s deputies had their hands full last week when they had to stop to wrangle a llama that was running loose in unincorporated Vacaville.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Facebook page posted speeded-up video of the incident on Monday.

“Deputies Hollingsworth and Austin found themselves having to think outside the box to coax this llama out of the roadway after it escaped from its pasture,” the text with the video post read. “We are happy to report this wayward llama was unharmed and reunited with his llama buddies after a verbal counseling.”

The clip shows dashcam video of the deputies’ cruiser driving up to another sheriff’s office vehicle stopped on Pleasant Valley Road last week as the black llama ran across the road.

The clip then jumps forward to show Deputies Hollingsworth and Austin corralling the animal on the shoulder of the roadway. During the video, several llamas still contained behind the fence are seen walking up and observing the deputies as they fix a strap to the animal’s head like a makeshift harness.

One of the deputies then walks the llama down the road, presumably looking to find a gate or the break in the fence where the llama had made its escape.