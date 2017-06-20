3 Suspects Sought In Grizzly Peak Armed Robbery, Shooting

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Campus police at the University of California, Berkeley are looking for three suspects in connection with an early morning armed robbery on Grizzly Peak that ended with a female victim being shot in the leg.

Officers responded to a local hospital on report of a gunshot wound victim at 3:49 a.m.

They determined that a female and two male victims who were not affiliated with the university had been parked at Signpost 16 along Grizzly Peak Boulevard around 3 a.m. when they were approached by three suspects who demanded their money, according to police.

The victims fled the scene in their vehicle rather than comply with the demand, and one of the suspects opened fire, striking the female victim in the leg with at least one bullet.

They were all described as Hispanic men in their mid-20s, police said.

The first suspect had long black hair pulled back, possibly in a ponytail, and a red T-shirt with a graphic on it as well as dark pants.

The second suspect had a slim build with a tattoo on his chest, a white T-shirt and dark pants.

The third suspect was also wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, but additional information about him was not immediately available.

A vehicle associated with the suspects was described as a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, with damage to the driver’s side door, according to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the University of California Police Department’s criminal investigation bureau at (510) 542-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 at all other times.

