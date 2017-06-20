BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert DeclaredDog Rescued From 136° CarWhen Will It Be Over? Latest Forecast

Downed Tree Limb Triggers Walnut Creek Outage

June 20, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: electrical power, Heat wave, Union City, Utilities, Walnut Creek, weather

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — With temperatures beginning to soar again toward triple digits, a massive fallen tree limb triggered a power outage to more than 1,800 PG&E customers in a Walnut Creek neighborhood.

And the utility cannot tell the residents when the power will be restored.

Walnut Creek police said Ygnacio Valley Road near where Bancroft Road becomes Walnut Avenue was one of the areas that lost power.

PG&E’s outage map on the utility’s website indicates an outage affecting 1,819 customers started at 6:54 a.m.

Meanwhile, the utility was beginning to bring some pf the 3,833 customers in Union City that lost power overnight back online.

PG&E said the culprit in the outage was damage to underground power lines.

The heat wave that has settled into California is also carrying with it the threat of additional outages.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the operation of the state’s bulk electric system, transmission lines and electricity market, has issued a statewide Flex Alert, or a call for voluntary electricity conservation.

Electric customers were urged to conserve electricity from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conservation was especially recommended during the late afternoon, when air conditioners are typically at peak use, CAISO official said.

According to CAISO officials, electric customers can help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. or after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch