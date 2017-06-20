Guide To San Francisco’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events

Related Video: Foggy Fireworks Burst Over San Francisco Waterfront



By Melanie Graysmith

July 4th Independence Day brings immediate summertime images to mind, and as a purely American holiday second only to Thanksgiving, the holiday is fully red, white and blue, with imagery of sultry weather, barbecues, and breathtaking fireworks. Oh those fireworks! Read on for five must-do activities in and around San Francisco on the 4th of July.

Live Music at Aquatic Park

and Pier 39 and Fireworks Display

Pier 39San Francisco, CA 94133July 4, 2017 music begins 6 p.m.

Continue the year long 39th birthday celebration of Pier 39 on July 4, the most spectacular day of the year! Be there for the sparkly red, white and blue as Pier 39 celebrates Independence Day in its annual colorful and giddy way, chock-full of the family fun Pier 39 is famous for. Sway those hips to live music at the Pier 39 Entrance Plaza before stepping inside for the restaurants, shopping, and unique attractions: Aquarium of the Bay; 7DExperience, a thrilling laser-blasting theater game experience; Sea Lion Center; the San Francisco Carousel, ablaze with 1,800 twinkling LED lights and more than 30 animals to ride; Pier 39’s Musical Stairs; Magowan’s Infinite Mirror Maze; plus street performers, caricatures and a whole lot more. Don’t tire out too much, take a break and find a spot at Aquatic Park to set out a blanket and be ready for the 9:30 pm fireworks start. The City sets off fireworks from two places at Fisherman’s Wharf, so everyone can look up and see a fabulous fireworks display from several spot around San Francisco. What to do and see at Pier 39, click here. Have fun!

Premier 4th of July Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Celebrate the Fourth of July with Hornblower Cruises and enjoy a magnificent four-hour yacht cruise on San Francisco’s iconic bay, as you sail by the breathtaking views of the City’s famed skyline. This unforgettable evening includes a scrumptious four-course seated dinner, premium cocktail bar, and live entertainment. As the sun sets, move to the outside decks for the San Francisco Fireworks Show! The sparkly red, white and blue night show highlights a memorable evening! View a sample Premier July 4th Dinner Cruise menu here.

4th of July Fireworks Cruise

Blue & Gold FleetPier 39July 4, 2017 at 8:15 p.m.

Take in the San Francisco Fireworks Show from the best seat in town, aboard the Blue & Gold Fireworks Cruise. Six cruise departure times let you to get family and friends onboard for an approximately two-and-a-half hour evening cruise to see the sparkling red, white and blue overhead show on San Francisco Bay! Boarding is one-half hour before departures, and the boats return right after the fireworks end. Open onboard will be a snack bar with full cash bar (no credit cards accepted). Note: No outside food or beverages allowed onboard; the 8:15 p.m. family-friendly cruise is alcohol free.

City of Alameda Mayor’s 4th of July Parade

Grand Ave and Central Ave.Alameda, CA 94501July 4, 2017

What a parade! The Alameda Fourth of July Parade is one of the largest and longest Independence Day parades in the nation. Along its three-mile route – the longest parade route in the country — more than 160 floats and 2,500 participants travel to make this the focal activity of the Bay Area’s Fourth of July weekend festivities. Parade entries cross a full-range of Bay Area interests, and include: equestrians, dance troops, floats and antique cars, plus a large variety of musical bands. Looking for America? It’s right here in Alameda, at the annual Mayor’s Fourth of July extravaganza! Visit the website for all the details.

Oakland A’s Baseball vs. Chicago White Sox

Take them out to the ballgame! Grab the family or friends and head over to the Oakland Coliseum to celebrate the Fourth of July and cheer on the team at one of America’s most beloved sports, baseball. Oakland, California boasts some of the best Bay Area weather, no doubt about it, and summertime baseball just caps the day. The Oakland A’s host the Chicago White Sox on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The July 4 game begins at 1:05 p.m. Purchase tickets here.