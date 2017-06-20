Mattel’s New Ken Doll Has Cornrows, Geek Glasses, Even Killer Abs!

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What has 3 body types, 7 skin tones, 8 hair colors, and 9 hairstyles?

Ken!

Mattel announced the new, diverse Ken doll Tuesday. His launch comes on the heels of the expanded Barbie Fashionista line, a move the company says will make it “the most diverse fashion doll in the marketplace.”

Ken’s girlfriend already has a range of body types, skin, hair and eye colors. Now the man introduced by Mattel in 1961 as a blond haired, blue eyed doll, can have cornrows, a hipster man bun, geeky rims, or freckles — the guy’s got options! “

“We are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior VP and General Manager, at Barbie. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

This new generation of Barbies gave Mattel a short boost after years of declining sales, but the first 3 months of 2017 saw a 13% slump compared to the same time last year.

The company is betting that girls growing up in the digital age will buy this new $10 Ken doll with all his tactile trendiness and diverse options instead of a pricey new tech toy.