Mattel’s New Ken Doll Has Cornrows, Geek Glasses, Even Killer Abs!

June 20, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Barbie, Ken, Mattel

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What has 3 body types, 7 skin tones, 8 hair colors, and 9 hairstyles?

ken options2 Mattels New Ken Doll Has Cornrows, Geek Glasses, Even Killer Abs!

(Mattel)

Ken!

Mattel announced the new, diverse Ken doll Tuesday.  His launch comes on the heels of the expanded Barbie Fashionista line, a move the company says will make it “the most diverse fashion doll in the marketplace.”

2017ken originalken3 Mattels New Ken Doll Has Cornrows, Geek Glasses, Even Killer Abs!

The original Ken (Mattel)

Ken’s girlfriend already has a range of body types, skin, hair and eye colors. Now the man introduced by Mattel in 1961 as a blond haired, blue eyed doll, can have cornrows, a hipster man bun, geeky rims, or freckles — the guy’s got options! “ken heads1 Mattels New Ken Doll Has Cornrows, Geek Glasses, Even Killer Abs!

“We are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior VP and General Manager, at Barbie. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

This new generation of Barbies gave Mattel a short boost after years of declining sales, but the first 3 months of 2017 saw a 13% slump compared to the same time last year.2017ken photogroup pano Mattels New Ken Doll Has Cornrows, Geek Glasses, Even Killer Abs!

The company is betting that girls growing up in the digital age will buy this new $10 Ken doll with all his tactile trendiness and diverse options instead of a pricey new tech toy.

