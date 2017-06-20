BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert Declared1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

NFL Hall Of Famer Warren Sapp Donating His Brain To Research

June 20, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Brain, Concussion, Concussion Legacy Foundation, NFL Hall of Fame, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Warren Sapp

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp announced on Twitter he is donating his brain for medical research.

gettyimages 77324051 NFL Hall Of Famer Warren Sapp Donating His Brain To Research

Former Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp of the Oakland Raiders looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The former Oakland Raiders player is starting to feel the effects of all the hits he took to the head. Now he wants his brain to go to the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death.

In a heartfelt letter written in the Players Tribune, Sapp said he is “giving back to the game that has given so much to me.”

“My whole goal when I started playing football was to leave the game better than it was when I started playing,” he wrote.

Sapp played defensive tackle from 1995-2003 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl ring in 2002. He then played for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2007.

“I remember the month-long training camps where we just banged and banged and hit, and it was ‘who’s tough?’ It was bad, it was Neanderthals, we were dinosaurs,” Sapp says in a YouTube video.

gettyimages 51490267 NFL Hall Of Famer Warren Sapp Donating His Brain To Research

Warren Sapp #99 of the Oakland Raiders rushes against guard Ben Hamilton #50 the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

“There’s no way any of us wanna admit that we can’t remember how to get home, or , a grocery list that the wife has given us, or how to go pick up our kids to the school or whatever it may be,” he says. “I’m deteriorating right before my own eyes. It’s the most frightening feeling.”

Sapp says he used to have the memory of an elephant, but now he relies on the reminder apps in his phone to help him get through his day for appointments and different things he has to do.

“It is from the banging we did as football players,” he says.

Sapp may appear lighthearted in the video, but his message is dead serious. He says tackle football should be eliminated for youngsters, until they high school. Then they can play the game they know and love and become good at it.”

“Let’s get the research and supply the knowledge and make it all better for everybody.”

WATCH WARREN SAPP:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch