10 Great Musician Selfies for National Selfie Day

RELATED VIDEO: 10 of The Best Celebrity Selfies Of 2017 For #Nationalselfieday



By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Taking and posting photos of yourself has become a way of life online. The word “selfie” was even formally added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013.

To celebrate here are ten of our favorite selfies from artists this year.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

😳 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

reina 🌹 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

My left eye has conjunctivitis A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 20, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Ted, Tedd and Teddy A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD❗(scroll right for full trauma) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 13, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Sorry, buddy, I've already found my Prince Charming… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Primping for our Selfie! #nationalselfieday A post shared by Roberta Gonzales (@robertakpix) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.