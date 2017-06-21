BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Bay Area Stays Hot On First Day Of Summer1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

10 Great Musician Selfies for National Selfie Day

June 21, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Instagram, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, National Selfie Day, Roberta Gonzales, Selena Gomez, Selfie, Social Media
RELATED VIDEO: 10 of The Best Celebrity Selfies Of 2017 For #Nationalselfieday

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Taking and posting photos of yourself has become a way of life online. The word “selfie” was even formally added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013.

To celebrate here are ten of our favorite selfies from artists this year.


Selena Gomez & The Weeknd, the happy couple.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


Drake, ready for action.

😳

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on


Halsey & Lauren Jauregui, “Strangers.”

reina 🌹

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on


Justin Bieber, shirtless.

My left eye has conjunctivitis

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


Beyoncé, pregnant.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


Ed Sheeran, with friends.

Ted, Tedd and Teddy

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on


Katy Perry, trying to relax.


Lady Gaga, in shades.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on


John Legend, with the family.

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


Carrie Underwood, and frog.

Sorry, buddy, I've already found my Prince Charming…

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on


…Wait a minute! How did this get in here?

Primping for our Selfie! #nationalselfieday

A post shared by Roberta Gonzales (@robertakpix) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch