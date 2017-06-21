BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Bay Area Stays Hot On First Day Of Summer1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Hits Near Berkeley

June 21, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Earthquake, East Bay, Hayward fault

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A small magnitude 3.3 earthquake centered in the East Bay rattled Berkeley residents Wednesday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey website.

The quake reportedly happened right at 12 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 just over a half a mile west of Kensington and about 1.2 miles east-southeast of El Cerrito.

The quake had a depth of just over three miles and was centered near the Hayward Fault.

Elena Tenaka, who lives a mile from the Hayward Fault, was awaken while taking an afternoon nap.

“It actually woke me up, I was taking a nap,” she told KPIX 5. “It kinda scared me and I’ve been through a lot of earthquakes. I got a chill from it. It felt bigger (than a 3.3).”

Tenaka characterized the quake as a “quick shake.”

Diane Boe was in the H&R Block building near the epicenter in El Cerrito when the quake hit.

“I was sitting at my desk and all of a sudden it felt like a freight train ran into the building,” she said. “The computers were shaking. It felt like whiplash. There was a sound like a boom. My ears are still ringing. It was pretty bad.”

So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake, but there were a number of reports of the quake on social media.

