Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Hits Near Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A small magnitude 3.3 earthquake centered in the East Bay rattled Berkeley residents Wednesday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey website.
The quake reportedly happened right at 12 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 just over a half a mile west of Kensington and about 1.2 miles east-southeast of El Cerrito.
The quake had a depth of just over three miles and was centered near the Hayward Fault.
Elena Tenaka, who lives a mile from the Hayward Fault, was awaken while taking an afternoon nap.
“It actually woke me up, I was taking a nap,” she told KPIX 5. “It kinda scared me and I’ve been through a lot of earthquakes. I got a chill from it. It felt bigger (than a 3.3).”
Tenaka characterized the quake as a “quick shake.”
Diane Boe was in the H&R Block building near the epicenter in El Cerrito when the quake hit.
“I was sitting at my desk and all of a sudden it felt like a freight train ran into the building,” she said. “The computers were shaking. It felt like whiplash. There was a sound like a boom. My ears are still ringing. It was pretty bad.”
So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake, but there were a number of reports of the quake on social media.