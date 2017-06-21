Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Hits Near Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A small magnitude 3.3 earthquake centered in the East Bay rattled Berkeley residents Wednesday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey website.

The quake reportedly happened right at 12 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 just over a half a mile west of Kensington and about 1.2 miles east-southeast of El Cerrito.

The quake had a depth of just over three miles and was centered near the Hayward Fault.

Elena Tenaka, who lives a mile from the Hayward Fault, was awaken while taking an afternoon nap.

“It actually woke me up, I was taking a nap,” she told KPIX 5. “It kinda scared me and I’ve been through a lot of earthquakes. I got a chill from it. It felt bigger (than a 3.3).”

Tenaka characterized the quake as a “quick shake.”

Diane Boe was in the H&R Block building near the epicenter in El Cerrito when the quake hit.

“I was sitting at my desk and all of a sudden it felt like a freight train ran into the building,” she said. “The computers were shaking. It felt like whiplash. There was a sound like a boom. My ears are still ringing. It was pretty bad.”

So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake, but there were a number of reports of the quake on social media.

Felt two quick jolts in Berkeley from #earthquake Here's the feed of @BerkeleySeismo stations recording motion. Seems largest in SF pic.twitter.com/5QBWjJZkSK — Christopher Milliner (@Geo_GIF) June 21, 2017

Earthquake just felt in Berkeley. Sharp initial shock, some delayed shaking. No damage here, my guess is 4.5-5.0. — Brandon R. Gates (@brandonrgates) June 21, 2017

It felt like someone just slammed the world's largest garage door. #earthquake #Berkeley — Tracey Knapp (@traceyknappsf) June 21, 2017