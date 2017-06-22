Teen Dies After Falling From Cliff Into Sea At SF Lands End

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female teenager died after she reportedly fell from a cliff and went into the water at Lands End in San Francisco Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. near the Lands End Labyrinth, according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

Rescue swimmers were able to reach the teen, who was unconscious and in critical condition, according to Baxter.

“Strong and treacherous search conditions” initially hampered the rescue crew’s ability to reach the victim, but ultimately “crews fought aggressively and got to the victim,” Baxter said.

The victim was secured to a floating device and crews transported to her China Beach.

Crews with the U.S. National Park Service assisted the fire department with the rescue operation.

