Robbers Strike At Grizzly Peak For Second Time In Three Days

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man was robbed on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in Berkeley early Friday morning, the second such incident in that location in three days, University of California, Berkeley police said.

At 2:13 a.m. Friday, a male adult with no affiliation to the University was sitting inside his vehicle at Signpost 16 along Grizzly Peak Boulevard between Centennial Drive and Fish Ranch Road when he was approached by three suspects, according to police.

One suspect entered the man’s vehicle and demanded property while the other two suspects removed the man from his vehicle, police said.

The suspects took personal property from the victim and the victim then fled the area and called 911 with help from a passing motorist, according to police.

UC Berkeley police and East Bay Regional Park District police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, according to police.

The victim had minor injuries that were treated at the scene by firefighters.

Police described the first suspect as a black man about 24 years old who was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and the second suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a red shirt, black basketball shorts and long hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The third suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a gray beanie cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the UC Police Department’s criminal investigation bureau at (510) 542-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 at all other times.

Police said there was an armed robbery at the same location at Signpost 16 along Grizzly Peak Boulevard early Tuesday that ended with a female victim being shot in the leg.

Authorities said officers who responded to a local hospital on report of a gunshot wound victim at 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday determined that a female and two male victims who were aren’t affiliated with the university had been parked at Signpost 16 around 3 a.m. when they were approached by three suspects who demanded their money.

The victims fled the scene in their vehicle rather than comply with the demand, and one of the suspects opened fire, striking the female victim in the leg with at least one bullet.

The three suspects were all described as Hispanic men in their mid-20s, police said.

