Pink Triangle Above SF Castro Symbolizes LGBTQ Pride And Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Crafted from more than an acre of cloth, the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks is an eye-catching symbol of San Francisco Pride Weekend.

As a tradition, it began as a bit of subversion. Patrick Carney, co-founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, recalls how he and his friends would sneak up the hill in the middle of the night to unfurl the pink banner.

The pink triangle was appropriated by the group Act Up! in the 80’s during the AIDS crisis. So, it went from a symbol of hatred to one of defiance and activism at that time,” Carney said.

What a difference a couple of decades make. On Saturday, Carney was flanked by city leaders and state lawmakers, eager to show their support.

Brett Andrews told KPIX what the symbol meant to him, “Every time I see the triangle, it challenges me to say, ‘How can I help? What can I do differently? How can I stand up for those who still need the equality that we all deserve?”

Despite the strides the LGBTQ community has made over the years, there’s concern the pendulum is beginning to swing back and that many of the hard-won legal and social gains are coming under attack.

“This symbol means a lot to us. It means pride and unity. It means that we are one and together and strong. It means that we’re not going anywhere, that we’re not fearful and that we won’t be intimidated,” Alex Morrison said.