‘Resist’ Becomes A Theme For Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Political themes have not been unusual for the annual San Francisco Pride parade but organizers admit this is a special year, given the current climate in Washington.

At the start of Sunday’s parade, which is expected to draw about a million people to the streets of San Francisco, there will be a contingent made up of members from some 20 resistance organizations or groups.

“We’re going to lead or kick off the parade with a resistance contingent that’s been organized by the Board of Directors of San Francisco Pride,” said Michelle Meow, the board president of San Francisco Pride.

“We’re focusing on the rights that we feel are the most marginalized,” Meow continued. “That we should be talking about or highlighting especially during this political year. Especially, after the actions of the current Administration and that would be Trans rights, that would be about immigration and undocumented folks, and asylum-seekers and refugees.”

Also included will be members of the ‘Justice for Mario Woods’ movement and supporters of this year’s ‘Women’s March.’

Meow said the theme fits in with San Francisco’s legacy as a city of activists.

“We definitely, definitely are anticipating a record year (for attendance),” Meow said. “San Francisco is home to some of the brightest, most talented, most active, activists and outspoken political leaders. That’s going to be the sentiment of San Francisco Pride this year.”

The goal for the organizers is to make sure Washington knows the LGBTQ community will not back down.

“What we’re trying to communicate to this administration is that we’re here,” Meow said. “We’re here. We’re LGBTQ. We’re Muslim. We’re black. We’re immigrant. We are American. We’re not going anywhere.”

“There’s no Executive Order. There’s no hate filled message that this Administration can put out there that’s going to take that away from us so we’ll resist, we’ll fight back — we have before. We’re not going anywhere.”