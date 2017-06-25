Grandma Arrested After Bike Beer Run with Kid Kin Ends in Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested Friday morning after her 12-year-old grandson, who was driving a motorcycle, was struck by a vehicle and injured in Sonoma County, California Highway Patrol officials said.

At 8:15 a.m., CHP officers responded to a call of a collision involving a motorcycle on Todd Road just east of Primrose Avenue in unincorporated Sonoma County.

According to CHP officials, 56-year-old Theresa Miranda of Clearlake was riding a small 80 cc motorcycle west on Todd Road. Following her was her 12-year-old grandson, who was also on an 80 cc motorcycle.

Santa Rosa resident Nathan Coogan, 39, was driving a Ford-250 west and approached the motorcycles at about 30 mph. As Coogan prepared to pass, the 12-year-old boy suddenly swerved left, directly in front of the truck and was struck, CHP officials said.

The child was ejected into a drainage ditch on the south shoulder of the road. He suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, CHP officials said.

Miranda allegedly told CHP officers that they were on their way home from getting beer at a nearby store.

According to police, the child was wearing a helmet and neither motorcycle was street legal. Miranda was also found to be unlicensed for a motorcycle and had an outstanding warrant for a prior child endangerment case.

Miranda was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving unlicensed, as well as the warrant, CHP officials said.

