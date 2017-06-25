Human Remains Discovered In Search For Missing Uber Driver

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Human remains were discovered early Sunday by search teams inside a Hayward warehouse owned by a man wanted as a person of interest in the disappearance of a San Francisco Uber driver more than a month ago, authorities said.

San Francisco police said their investigators joined canine teams from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit in a search of a warehouse connected to Bob Tan who is a person of interest in the May 14th disappearance of Piseth Chhay.

Investigators located a car belonging to Tang, who is also known as Bob Tov, at San Francisco International Airport on May 25th.

Tang was last seen on May 22nd by his wife and was reported missing on May 24. Police believe he may have fled the country to Cambodia and were working with authorities in the Asian nation in an attempt to locate him.

He and Chhay are family acquaintances and Tang is thought to be the last person to see Chhay.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the warehouse on Sunday and took custody of several bags which contained human remains. The identity of the deceased is unknown, pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Due to the condition of the remains, investigators said they will need to use DNA testing to identify the deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.