Giants Closer Melancon Not Aware Of Upsetting Teammates

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The Giants are on pace to lose 100 games for just the second time in franchise history, and now some of their internal problems are becoming external.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Giants new closer Mark Melancon upset some of his teammates by changing the time of their pre-game stretching period.

Here, again, is the story that some with #SFGiants and certain writers have had so much fun knocking down today. https://t.co/JDjUJmsAfG — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 27, 2017

Melancon signed a $62 million dollar free agent contract in the offseason and said he wasn’t aware of any dissension in the clubhouse over the schedule change.

“If this is the thing that we can point at and say this is the reason for the bad year, please bring it on,” said Melancon before the Giants hosted the Rockies at AT&T Park.

Melancon had a 1.64 ERA last season with 47 saves, but has failed to meet those standards in San Francisco. In 21 appearances he has 11 saves (4 blown saves) and a 4.58 ERA this season.