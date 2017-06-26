Larry Ellison’s Team Oracle USA Loses America’s Cup

June 26, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: America's Cup, Larry Ellison, New Zealand, Oracle USA, Sailing

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand have won the America’s Cup by routing software tycoon Larry Ellison’s Oracle Team USA.

The underfunded but resourceful Kiwis claimed the oldest trophy in international sports on the Great Sound on Monday, winning Race 9 to clinch the match at 7-1.

Team New Zealand started with a negative point because Oracle won the qualifiers, forcing the Kiwis to win eight races to return the Auld Mug to the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland for the first time since 2003.

The Kiwis atoned for their mind-numbing collapse in 2013, when they blew an 8-1 lead as Oracle won eight straight races in one of the greatest comebacks in sports.

The 26-year-old Burling becomes the youngest helmsman to win the America’s Cup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch