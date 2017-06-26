San Francisco’s Bloody Mary Festival Coming This Fall

June 26, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Beverage, Bloody Mary, Bloody Mary Fest, Festival, San Francisco
By Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 1st – that’s when the ‘Bloody Mary Fest’ comes to San Francisco.

They’re promising much more than your typical tomato juice & horseradish concoctions at Public Works, located at 161 Erie Street, on this Sunday in the fall. There will be a pair of sessions between 12:30 PM- 4:30 PM where you will be able to taste over ten of San Francisco’s best bloody marys over a two-hour period. All tastings are included as a part of your $39 ticket.

You’ll find bloody mary options from Mission Bowling Club, Kitchen Story, The 500 Club, Tacolicious & more to be announced.

Millionaire Mary! 😋 📷: @pamelas85 #millionairesbacon #bloodymary #brunch

A post shared by Kitchen Story (@kitchenstorysf) on

Grab tickets at Eventbrite and head to Thebloodymaryfest.com for more info.

