San Francisco’s Bloody Mary Festival Coming This Fall

VIDEO: How to Make a Deer-Stick Bloody Mary
By Dallas
SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 1st – that’s when the ‘Bloody Mary Fest’ comes to San Francisco.
They’re promising much more than your typical tomato juice & horseradish concoctions at Public Works, located at 161 Erie Street, on this Sunday in the fall. There will be a pair of sessions between 12:30 PM- 4:30 PM where you will be able to taste over ten of San Francisco’s best bloody marys over a two-hour period. All tastings are included as a part of your $39 ticket.
You’ll find bloody mary options from Mission Bowling Club, Kitchen Story, The 500 Club, Tacolicious & more to be announced.
Grab tickets at Eventbrite and head to Thebloodymaryfest.com for more info.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.