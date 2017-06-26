Swanky New ‘Hidden’ Bar Open Inside San Francisco’s China Live

June 26, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: China Live, Chinatown, Cold Drink, Hidden' Bar
VIDEO: Massive China Live Marketplace Opens In San Francisco’s Chinatown

 
By Dallas

(LIVE 105) – China Live is Chinatown’s new emporium of food & drinks on Broadway in San Francisco. It features a marketplace, multi-course Chinese fare, snacks, and tons of teas. Oh, and now a fancy, new scotch-focused bar called ‘Cold Drinks’.

@colddrinksbar #DrinkChinese

A post shared by @chinalivesf on

Eater SF is reporting that the ‘hidden’ Cold Drinks bar is currently operating inside China Live while the nail down their opening lineup of drinks.

The bar will feature plenty scotch-focused drinks, as well as ones that feature the flavors of Chinatown. The tux-wearing bartenders will offer up an array of drinks to a bar that will fit around 50 people at any given time.

Thurrsty!

A post shared by Cold Drinks (@colddrinksbar) on

Gonna look good.

A post shared by Cold Drinks (@colddrinksbar) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch