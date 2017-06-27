Belmont Residents Asked To Shelter In Place As Police Search For Robbery Suspect

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police are asking residents in a Belmont neighborhood to shelter in place Tuesday evening as they seek a robbery suspect.

Police reported the incident, happening near the Carlmont Shopping Center located at 1049 Alameda De Las Pulgas, on Twitter at 7:28 p.m.

The suspect apparently ran into a drainpipe under the shopping center, near Carlmont Drive, according to police.

Residents on and around Calrmont Drive and the nearby Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School are being advised to stay indoors during the search.

Police have also employed a police K-9 to help with the search.

The suspect was described as a possibly Asian or Hispanic man, about 20 years old with a facial tattoo. He was wearing red shorts, police said.

Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911.

