Law Enforcement Officer Shot In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was shot in the face during an altercation at a light rail station on Tuesday.

Dispatchers got a call about a fight involving the deputy and a passenger, but it’s not known what led up to that fight. Shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter spotted the suspect fleeing the scene toward a nearby Red Roof Inn. SWAT officers have surrounded the scene and are working to get the suspect out.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Turnbull says the deputy was talking when he left the scene. Details about the deputy’s condition have not been released.

The deputy is contracted with Regional Transit for calls for service with the department.

Officer involved shooting in the area of Watt Avenue /I-80. Please stay out of the area, use alternate route. PIO enroute. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 28, 2017

The shooting happened in the area of Longview Drive and Watt Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.

A nearby Red Roof Inn was on lockdown with reports that the suspect ran inside.

Nearby businesses were evacuated.