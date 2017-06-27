Marin County Brush Fire Burns Near Kent Lake

(CBS SF) — The Marin County Fire Department was fighting a 15-acre grass and brush fire near Kent Lake, two miles southwest of Woodacre Tuesday afternoon.

The Pine fire started near the junction of the Pine Mountain fire road and the Azalea Hill Trail off of Fairfax-Bolinas Road on Marin Municipal Water District land, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

#PineFire in #MarinCounty at 15 acres and 20 percent containment. Photo is air tanker view. @CALFIRE_PIO pic.twitter.com/P9RlBuTbaF — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) June 27, 2017

A park ranger reported the fire around 10:25 a.m. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. About 50 firefighters were at the scene early this afternoon, fire officials said.

Crew from our Hicks Valley station #PineFire near Kent Lake in #MarinCounty. pic.twitter.com/d7J8bDM3ID — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) June 27, 2017

The Ross Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire. Off-road engines and water tenders and bulldozers from the Marin County Fire Department and fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from Cal Fire are at the scene, fire officials said.

Full containment of #PineFire in #MarinCounty is expected at about 6 PM and "under control" status should be by Wednesday morning. — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) June 27, 2017

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.