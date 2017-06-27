Marin County Brush Fire Burns Near Kent Lake

(CBS SF) — The Marin County Fire Department was fighting a 15-acre grass and brush fire near Kent Lake, two miles southwest of Woodacre Tuesday afternoon.
The Pine fire started near the junction of the Pine Mountain fire road and the Azalea Hill Trail off of Fairfax-Bolinas Road on Marin Municipal Water District land, according to the Marin County Fire Department.
A park ranger reported the fire around 10:25 a.m. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. About 50 firefighters were at the scene early this afternoon, fire officials said.
The Ross Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire. Off-road engines and water tenders and bulldozers from the Marin County Fire Department and fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from Cal Fire are at the scene, fire officials said.
