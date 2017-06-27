Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Off Nude Vanity Fair Cover

June 27, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Serena Williams, Vanity Fair

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is showing off her pregnancy with a nude photo on the cover of the August issue of Vanity Fair.

The tennis superstar is seen in profile with her right arm covering her breasts and her pregnant stomach prominently on display. The magazine unveiled the cover Tuesday.

On Twitter, the woman considered by many as ‘the greatest tennis player ever’ asks, “What do u guys think boy or girl?”

Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian in April. The magazine reports the couple will be married in the fall after the baby is born. Williams tells the magazine she “did a double take” and her heart “dropped” when she saw a positive test because it came just before the Australian Open, which she ended up winning.

Also Tuesday, former tennis star John McEnroe refused to apologize for his remarks in which he said Williams wouldn’t rank among the top 700 players if she were on the men’s tour.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch