Several Trapped After Scaffolding Collapses In Central California

June 27, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Pismo Beach, Scaffolding collapse

PISMO BEACH (CBS SF) — Several people were trapped and injured after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Pismo Beach on Tuesday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Harloe Avenue.

According to Cal Fire, five people were hurt, two of them critically.

In a Tweet the agency said, “patients have been rescued and being transported to [the] “patients have been rescued and being transported to [the] hospital.”

Nearby residents told KCOY television that workers were there to repair the cliff side after it sustained heavy damage during the recent rains.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch