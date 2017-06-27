Several Trapped After Scaffolding Collapses In Central California

PISMO BEACH (CBS SF) — Several people were trapped and injured after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Pismo Beach on Tuesday.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Harloe Avenue.
According to Cal Fire, five people were hurt, two of them critically.
In a Tweet the agency said, “patients have been rescued and being transported to [the] “patients have been rescued and being transported to [the] hospital.”
Nearby residents told KCOY television that workers were there to repair the cliff side after it sustained heavy damage during the recent rains.