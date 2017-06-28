Police Detain Couple After Finding Toddler Dead In Backseat Of SUV

June 28, 2017 9:23 PM
RANCHO CORDOVA (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of a toddler found under some blankets in the back of an SUV parked the wrong way on a Northern California street.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the child was found unresponsive Wednesday in the backseat by Rancho Cordova police officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

He says a man and a woman found near the car were detained for questioning.

Turnbull says the couple owns the car and that a records check revealed the man had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.

Turnbull says the child did not have obvious signs of trauma and that the Sacramento Coroner’s office will determine a cause of death.

Police did not immediately release the names, ages or relationship of the child or the adults.

