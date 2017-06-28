‘Flamboyant’ Suspect Sought In Bay Area Identity Theft, Fraud

June 28, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Identity Fraud, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of committing fraud and identity theft.

fraud suspect Flamboyant Suspect Sought In Bay Area Identity Theft, Fraud

Christopher Newton, seen in photos provided by Walnut Creek Police Dept.

According to police, Christopher Newton is suspected of stealing a purse from a yoga studio earlier this month, and making fraudulent credit card purchases in Pleasant Hill, Pittsburg and San Francisco.

Newton also has warrants from three Bay Area jurisdictions related to fraud and identity theft, police said.

Police released multiple photos of Newton and said witnesses described him as talking with a “feminine” voice and being “flamboyant.”

Anyone with information about Newton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Walnut Creek police Detective Vevera at (925) 943-5875 or vevera@walnutcreekpd.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch