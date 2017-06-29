1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Hwy 37 Near Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF) — One person died and two others were taken to a hospital, one with major injuries, after a collision involving at least four vehicles on state Highway 37 near Novato Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the highway’s eastbound lanes, east of Atherton Avenue, CHP officials said.

Personnel from the Novato Fire Protection District, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations also responded.

Investigators determined that a Lexus sedan had come to a stop in the eastbound fast lane due to traffic when a Ford F-150 pickup truck approached. The Ford’s driver saw the stopped traffic but couldn’t brake in time and struck the Lexus on the rear right side, forcing the Lexus into two other vehicles, according to the CHP.

The collision blocked all lanes of traffic.

Paramedics responded to a pronounced a passenger in the Lexus dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Lexus was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries.

Another passenger from another involved vehicle was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, CHP officials said.

The driver of the Ford was treated for their injuries by paramedics at the scene.

The highway was closed for about two hours as the collision was being investigated, but has since reopened.

