3 Fires Burn At Base Of Mt. Hamilton In East San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three fires totaling 85 acres in the hills east of San Jose have been contained to 50 percent Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.
Fire dispatchers received a call shortly after 2 p.m. reporting a fire on Quimby Road and two others on Mt. Hamilton Road. All three burned within the boundaries of Grant County Park.
At 3:22 p.m., the blazes were reported at 28 acres but had grown to 40 acres sometime before 4:15 p.m.
The fires were 50 percent contained by around 3:55 p.m., said Pam Temmermand, fire prevention specialist for Cal Fire.
The blazes grew to 85 acres by 4:52 p.m. but 100 or so firefighters kept them 50 percent contained, officials said.
No structures have been threatened or lost and no injuries have been reported, Temmermand said. The causes and sources of the fires were under
investigation.
