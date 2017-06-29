Caltrain Delayed After Woman Allegedly Assaults Conductor

BRISBANE (CBS SF) — A Caltrain commuter train was delayed for about 20 minutes in Brisbane Thursday morning after the conductor was allegedly assaulted, according to Caltrain officials.

Northbound train No. 135 stopped at the Bayshore station while crews waited for emergency service personnel, according to a statement issued on social media at 10:54 a.m.

Sheriff detaining the lady who was kicked off #caltrain. Conductor says she was hit by lady. pic.twitter.com/HiICr3bahZ — Quentin Johnston (@Qalico) June 29, 2017

Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said that an argument became physical and a woman allegedly elbowed the conductor in the nose.

She was apprehended and booked into jail on suspicion of assault and battery. Her name was not immediately released.

The conductor was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

There was no word on what the argument was about.

