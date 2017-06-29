Girl Scouts Close Popular Camp in Sierra Foothills, Citing Safety Concerns

ALAMEDA (KCBS Radio) — The Girl Scouts are closing one of their most popular summer camps in the Sierra because of concerns over the safety of campers.

In an e-mail sent to parents Thursday, Marina Park, CEO of the Girls Scouts of Northern California, says trespassers have been seen at Camp Sugar Pine during the day and evening hours.

KCBS contacted the Scouts and they would not elaborate on who the trespassers were.

Ms. Park also said bears have entered the camp in Calaveras Camp during the day, disrupting activities and getting into some of the girls’ things.

Taken together, Park says the feeling of security at the camp has been breached.

Park says the organization is trying to find other accommodations for the girls, including opening other camps and will issue refunds if that doesn’t happen.

Camp Sugar Pine is located in Calaveras County in the Sierra Nevada foothills and hosts thousand of girls, ages 5-to-17, each summer.