Jimmy Eat World Release ‘Get Right’ Music Video

June 29, 2017 1:15 PM
VIDEO: Jimmy Eat World – ‘Get Right’ (Official Video)

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Jimmy Eat World have debuted the official music video for their current single “Get Right.” Watch the stylized performance clip above.

The track comes from the group’s ninth studio album, Integrity Blues, which was released last October. The band is set to embark on a North American tour with Incubus on July 6th in West Palm Beach.

The band will also make a stop at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Wednesday, August 16th.

