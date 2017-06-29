John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry’s Sex Ranking

In regards to bedroom skills, Perry ranked Mayer for the top spot. June 29, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Diplo, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – James Corden recently asked Katy Perry to rank the bedroom abilities of each of her past three partners. After some resistance, Perry eventually ranked John Mayer as the winner, with Orlando Bloom and Diplo falling into second and third places.

Following Diplo’s hilarious tweets regarding his ranking, Mayer has finally commented on Perry’s compliment, though it might not be as satisfying or juicy as some fans were hoping.

“I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you,” Mayer said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 – I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch